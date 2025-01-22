Exploring Guizhou: Peaks, Culture, and Adventure with Ivan Mendelevich

Guizhou, a province in southwestern China, is renowned for its diverse topography of mountains, plateaus, and basins, offering breathtaking landscapes ideal for adventure tourism.

In the series 'Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou', acclaimed photographer Ivan Mendelevich journeys through the region, discovering its natural wonders and vibrant culture. His expedition begins in the karst-dotted Wanfenglin Scenic Area, where he enjoys panoramic views from a paraglider.

Ivan's adventure takes him further to the Guizhou Dragon Fossil Museum, revealing the area's ancient geological past. The journey concludes at Mount Fanjing, where he photographs the spectacular starlit sky and encounters the rare Guizhou golden monkey, leaving him captivated by the region's allure.

