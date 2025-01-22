India's Naval Might Shines at Republic Day Parade
The Indian Navy's newly commissioned warships and submarine will feature in a Republic Day Parade tableau, symbolizing India's naval prowess and commitment to self-reliance. The showcased platforms highlight India's advancements in defense manufacturing and maritime security, aligning with the nation's 'Atmanirbhar' vision.
The Indian Navy is set to dazzle spectators at the 76th Republic Day Parade in Delhi as it showcases its newly commissioned frontline combatants. The warships INS Surat and INS Nilgiri, along with the submarine INS Vaghsheer, will be central to the Navy's tableau.
With a thematic tagline of 'Atmanirbhar Nausena se Rashtra Nirman', the display underscores the Navy's commitment to self-reliance and national development. Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty highlighted the significance of these platforms, commissioned just last week, in symbolizing India's naval prowess.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently dedicated these combatants to the nation, marking a pivotal step in India's journey towards leadership in defense manufacturing and maritime security. The sophisticated INS Surat, stealthy INS Nilgiri, and expertly constructed INS Vaghsheer showcase India's advancements in naval technology and defense.
