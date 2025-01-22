Mittens the Jetset Cat: A Tale of Unexpected Travels

Mittens, a Maine coon cat, inadvertently became a frequent flyer this month after an oversight in the cargo hold led her on multiple flights between New Zealand and Australia.

The feline, booked for a one-way journey from Christchurch to Melbourne with her family, missed connection due to a hidden cage, causing distress among her owners.

Thanks to quick action by the pet-moving company and apologies from Air New Zealand, Mittens was eventually returned safely and is now receiving much-deserved affection from her relieved owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)