Mittens the Jetset Cat: A Tale of Unexpected Travels
A Maine coon cat named Mittens accidentally traveled back and forth between New Zealand and Australia due to a baggage oversight. Her owner, Margo Neas, anxiously awaited her return. After an unexpected journey, Mittens was safely reunited with her family in Melbourne, with Air New Zealand covering the costs of the mishap.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:15 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
Mittens, a Maine coon cat, inadvertently became a frequent flyer this month after an oversight in the cargo hold led her on multiple flights between New Zealand and Australia.
The feline, booked for a one-way journey from Christchurch to Melbourne with her family, missed connection due to a hidden cage, causing distress among her owners.
Thanks to quick action by the pet-moving company and apologies from Air New Zealand, Mittens was eventually returned safely and is now receiving much-deserved affection from her relieved owners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mittens
- Jetset
- Cat
- Air New Zealand
- Travel
- Maine Coon
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Pet
- Adventure
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Coco Gauff's Triumphant Turnaround: Australian Open Awaits
Aryna Sabalenka: A Champion's Journey to Australian Open Glory
Iga Swiatek's Comeback: The 2025 Australian Open Test
Unveiling the Dark Horses for Australian Open Women's Singles Title
Australia Cancels Ice Hockey Tournament Amid Safety Concerns