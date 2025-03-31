India Emerges as Australia's Fifth Largest Tourist Market in 2024

India has climbed to become the fifth largest tourist source for Australia in the 2024 calendar year, a senior official from Tourism Australia revealed. This marks a 12% increase in Indian tourists from the previous year, as 443,000 Indians traveled Down Under.

Tourism Australia Country Manager, India and Gulf, Nishant Kashikar, attributed this leap to direct flight connectivity and simplified visa processes, including 19 weekly direct flights from India and a fully online visa system. As a result, Indians significantly contributed to the Australian economy, spending a total of AUD 2.6 billion in 2024.

Kashikar emphasized the high potential of Indian tourists, particularly those aged 24 to 44, who have the propensity to stay longer and spend more. Looking ahead, Tourism Australia is focusing on MICE, sporting events, and honeymoon tourists from India to maintain this upward trend in 2025.

