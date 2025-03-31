Left Menu

India Emerges as Australia's Fifth Largest Tourist Market in 2024

India has become the fifth largest tourist market for Australia in 2024, with 443,000 Indian visitors marking a 12% increase. This surge is attributed to improved flight connectivity and streamlined visa processes. Indians also significantly contributed to Australia's economy with a total spend of AUD 2.6 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:39 IST
India Emerges as Australia's Fifth Largest Tourist Market in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has climbed to become the fifth largest tourist source for Australia in the 2024 calendar year, a senior official from Tourism Australia revealed. This marks a 12% increase in Indian tourists from the previous year, as 443,000 Indians traveled Down Under.

Tourism Australia Country Manager, India and Gulf, Nishant Kashikar, attributed this leap to direct flight connectivity and simplified visa processes, including 19 weekly direct flights from India and a fully online visa system. As a result, Indians significantly contributed to the Australian economy, spending a total of AUD 2.6 billion in 2024.

Kashikar emphasized the high potential of Indian tourists, particularly those aged 24 to 44, who have the propensity to stay longer and spend more. Looking ahead, Tourism Australia is focusing on MICE, sporting events, and honeymoon tourists from India to maintain this upward trend in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025