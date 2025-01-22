Left Menu

Prince Alwaleed's KHC Eyes TikTok as Potential Investment Move

Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's Kingdom Holding may invest in TikTok if Elon Musk seeks to buy it. CEO Talal Ibrahim al-Maiman confirmed the interest amid a U.S. search for the app's buyer. KHC already has stakes in Musk ventures and resists crypto investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:25 IST
Prince Alwaleed's KHC Eyes TikTok as Potential Investment Move

Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) is considering a potential investment in ByteDance's TikTok if billionaire Elon Musk or others pursue its acquisition. The news was relayed by CEO Talal Ibrahim al-Maiman in an interview with Al Arabiya TV. Despite ByteDance's struggles in the U.S. market — exacerbated by a temporary ban and later revival by a President Donald Trump executive order — the popular video app remains on the table for prospective buyers.

President Trump's offer to Tesla CEO Musk to buy TikTok aligns with KHC's existing investments in Musk's enterprises, notably the X social media platform and his AI startup, xAI. Notably, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, PIF, also holds a minority stake in KHC, adding another layer of financial intrigue to potential transactions.

Beyond tech interests, Al-Maiman noted KHC's focus on securing regulatory approval for airline flynas to be listed on the Saudi stock exchange. Meanwhile, the firm's broader investment strategy reflects caution towards cryptocurrency markets, guided by the financial philosophies of KHC's founder, echoing Warren Buffett's skeptical stance on digital currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025