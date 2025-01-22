Prince Alwaleed's KHC Eyes TikTok as Potential Investment Move

Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) is considering a potential investment in ByteDance's TikTok if billionaire Elon Musk or others pursue its acquisition. The news was relayed by CEO Talal Ibrahim al-Maiman in an interview with Al Arabiya TV. Despite ByteDance's struggles in the U.S. market — exacerbated by a temporary ban and later revival by a President Donald Trump executive order — the popular video app remains on the table for prospective buyers.

President Trump's offer to Tesla CEO Musk to buy TikTok aligns with KHC's existing investments in Musk's enterprises, notably the X social media platform and his AI startup, xAI. Notably, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, PIF, also holds a minority stake in KHC, adding another layer of financial intrigue to potential transactions.

Beyond tech interests, Al-Maiman noted KHC's focus on securing regulatory approval for airline flynas to be listed on the Saudi stock exchange. Meanwhile, the firm's broader investment strategy reflects caution towards cryptocurrency markets, guided by the financial philosophies of KHC's founder, echoing Warren Buffett's skeptical stance on digital currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)