Rajnath Singh Calls for Eco-Friendly Development Celebrating Sugathakumari's Legacy
During the celebration of poet Sugathakumari's 90th birth anniversary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's commitment to inclusive, sustainable development and climate resilience. Singh highlighted India's actions against climate change and praised Sugathakumari's environmental advocacy as vital to societal progress.
- Country:
- India
In a tribute to the late poet, environmentalist, and human rights activist Sugathakumari, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored India's commitment to sustainable and inclusive development. Speaking in Pathnamthitta district on Wednesday, Singh hailed Sugathakumari as society's "conscience-keeper," lauding her work for its empathy and moral insight into environmental issues.
Singh stressed the importance of a paradigm shift, moving from a 'use-and-dispose' economy to one that is need-based and sustainable. He called for an overhaul in consumption patterns, advocating for a future where humanity serves as a steward of natural resources, rather than an exploiter.
Highlighting the government's initiatives like the National Green Hydrogen Mission and Mission Life, Singh affirmed India's strides in combating climate change. He emphasized that, in stark contrast to developed nations' semantic disputes, India is taking decisive steps to ensure a climate-resilient future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Powerful Quake Rocks Tibet and Ripples Through Nepal and India
Kash Patel's Path to Becoming First Indian American FBI Director
US-India Bond Strengthens with Strategic Tech Collaboration
Seattle Officer Fired After Fatal Crash Involving Indian Student
Narrow Escape: Air India Flight's Midair Engine Failure