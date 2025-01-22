Left Menu

Nation Grapples with Tragedies and Policy Changes

The evening was marked by a tragic accident in Maharashtra, with international and domestic policies seeing shifts. Notably, the CBI seeks to upgrade a Kolkata murder case's sentence. Political and economic dialogues continue amid events affecting India's internal and international landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 12 passengers lost their lives in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, after jumping from a train during a fire scare, only to be hit by another train. This tragic incident underscores potential gaps in safety protocols.

In a significant legal development, the CBI aims to seek a death sentence for Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar Medical College doctor's rape-murder case, elevating the judiciary's role in severe crime deterrence.

On the political front, Prime Minister Modi has targeted a massive voter base shift in Delhi, urging BJP workers to secure over 50% of votes per booth, amidst criticism of AAP's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

