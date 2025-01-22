Nation Grapples with Tragedies and Policy Changes

At least 12 passengers lost their lives in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, after jumping from a train during a fire scare, only to be hit by another train. This tragic incident underscores potential gaps in safety protocols.

In a significant legal development, the CBI aims to seek a death sentence for Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar Medical College doctor's rape-murder case, elevating the judiciary's role in severe crime deterrence.

On the political front, Prime Minister Modi has targeted a massive voter base shift in Delhi, urging BJP workers to secure over 50% of votes per booth, amidst criticism of AAP's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)