Cheetah Comeback: Madhya Pradesh's Tableau Steals Republic Day Show

Madhya Pradesh will feature the cheetah reintroduction project as the theme of its Republic Day tableau, highlighting the successful repatriation efforts that increased the cheetah population at Kuno National Park. Originally declared extinct in India in 1952, the species now thrives with 24 cheetahs, including 12 cubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Madhya Pradesh's Republic Day tableau, celebrating the cheetah reintroduction project, is set to be a highlight at the upcoming event in New Delhi. State officials have announced that this year's display will spotlight the cheetah, emphasizing India's conservation success.

The species, once declared extinct in the country in 1952, is making a remarkable comeback, thanks to collaboration with Namibia and South Africa. Efforts have already boosted the cheetah population at Kuno National Park to 24, including 12 cubs.

According to Sanjay Saxena from the Public Relations Department, the tableau will portray the theme 'Cheetah - The Pride of India.' Crafted with intricate models of more than 10 cursorial animals, the tableau will represent a natural habitat and reflect Madhya Pradesh's dedication to wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

