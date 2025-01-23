Cheetah Comeback: Madhya Pradesh's Tableau Steals Republic Day Show

Madhya Pradesh's Republic Day tableau, celebrating the cheetah reintroduction project, is set to be a highlight at the upcoming event in New Delhi. State officials have announced that this year's display will spotlight the cheetah, emphasizing India's conservation success.

The species, once declared extinct in the country in 1952, is making a remarkable comeback, thanks to collaboration with Namibia and South Africa. Efforts have already boosted the cheetah population at Kuno National Park to 24, including 12 cubs.

According to Sanjay Saxena from the Public Relations Department, the tableau will portray the theme 'Cheetah - The Pride of India.' Crafted with intricate models of more than 10 cursorial animals, the tableau will represent a natural habitat and reflect Madhya Pradesh's dedication to wildlife conservation.

