Oscars 2025: A Tribute to LA and Songwriters

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:52 IST
Oscars 2025 (Image source: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced thrilling updates for the 2025 Oscars, scheduled for March 2. Amidst California's ongoing wildfire crisis, a special tribute is planned for Los Angeles, famously known as the 'city of dreams' and a pivotal hub of the film industry.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang sent a letter to members unveiling plans to celebrate Los Angeles, emphasizing its beauty, resilience, and centennial role as a guiding force for filmmakers and creatives worldwide. The communiqué underlined the Academy's dedication to recognizing LA's enduring influence on global entertainment through creativity and optimism.

Kramer and Yang stressed that the ceremony would not only address recent challenges like wildfires but also celebrate the city's unwavering spirit and vibrant arts community. The Academy aims to highlight Los Angeles's integral role in storytelling, far beyond its function as a mere backdrop.

Further, the Academy announced a significant change in the presentation of the ceremony's music segment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscars will discontinue live performances for the Best Original Song nominees.

The new format will focus on recognizing songwriters, honoring their artistry and creative processes. Historically, live performances were a focal point, showcasing artists; however, this year, the Academy intends to spotlight the actual nominees—the songwriters.

The letter emphasized celebrating songwriters through personal stories from those involved in creating these pieces. By focusing on songwriters, the Academy aims to explore the inspiration behind these compositions and provide insight into the music that elevates cinematic narratives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

