Devkinandan Thakur Advocates 'Sanatan Board' for Dharma Freedom

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur announced that January 27 will be celebrated as 'Freedom of Religion Day' during the Dharma Sabha in Sector 17. The event will feature the presentation of the Sanatan Board constitution draft. Leading religious figures agree that the board is crucial for preserving Sanatan Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:36 IST
Spiritual speaker Devkinandan Thakur has declared January 27 as 'Freedom of Religion Day' during an upcoming event in Sector 17. The Dharma Sabha will unveil the constitution draft of the 'Sanatan Board,' aiming to foster religious independence, according to Thakur.

Addressing the press at Niranjani Akhara, Thakur argued that true religious freedom is absent due to government control over temples and the closure of traditional schools. He underscored the need for the Sanatan Board's establishment to further their religious movement.

High-profile religious leaders echoed Thakur's sentiments. Mahant Swami Yatindranand Giri stressed the board's global necessity to combat terrorism and anarchy, while Swami Premanand Puri highlighted its importance for the nation's unity. The draft will be finalized at the Dharma Sabha with numerous spiritual leaders in attendance.

