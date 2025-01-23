Controversy Surrounds Saif Ali Khan's Recovery After Stabbing Incident
Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane questioned the severity of Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, citing the actor's quick recovery. The attack, allegedly by Bangladeshi intruder Shareeful Islam, highlighted issues of illegal entry into India. Political figures blamed each other for religious divides, further complicating the situation.
Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane has cast doubts over the severity of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, asserting skepticism over Khan's swift hospital discharge.
The actor was attacked on January 16 in his Bandra apartment, allegedly by a Bangladeshi national, Shareeful Islam, who intended to rob Khan.
The situation has sparked political debate, with politicians accusing each other of exploiting religious tensions. Concurrently, calls for vigilance have intensified amidst ongoing legal inquiries concerning the identity of the assailant.
