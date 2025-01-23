Controversy Surrounds Saif Ali Khan's Recovery After Stabbing Incident

Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane has cast doubts over the severity of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, asserting skepticism over Khan's swift hospital discharge.

The actor was attacked on January 16 in his Bandra apartment, allegedly by a Bangladeshi national, Shareeful Islam, who intended to rob Khan.

The situation has sparked political debate, with politicians accusing each other of exploiting religious tensions. Concurrently, calls for vigilance have intensified amidst ongoing legal inquiries concerning the identity of the assailant.

(With inputs from agencies.)