Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Saif Ali Khan's Recovery After Stabbing Incident

Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane questioned the severity of Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, citing the actor's quick recovery. The attack, allegedly by Bangladeshi intruder Shareeful Islam, highlighted issues of illegal entry into India. Political figures blamed each other for religious divides, further complicating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:47 IST
Controversy Surrounds Saif Ali Khan's Recovery After Stabbing Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane has cast doubts over the severity of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, asserting skepticism over Khan's swift hospital discharge.

The actor was attacked on January 16 in his Bandra apartment, allegedly by a Bangladeshi national, Shareeful Islam, who intended to rob Khan.

The situation has sparked political debate, with politicians accusing each other of exploiting religious tensions. Concurrently, calls for vigilance have intensified amidst ongoing legal inquiries concerning the identity of the assailant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025