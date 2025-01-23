Bollywood Singer Monali Thakur Recovers After On-stage Illness in West Bengal
Renowned Bollywood singer Monali Thakur became ill during a live performance in West Bengal but is now recovering at home in Mumbai. Despite feeling unwell, she completed part of her set before seeking medical care. Thakur has assured fans she will recover shortly.
Monali Thakur, the voice behind hits like 'Moh moh ke dhaage', experienced a health scare during a live performance in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. She was forced to halt her show at the Dinhata Festival due to feeling unwell.
The singer's condition did not require hospitalisation, and she has since returned to Mumbai for recovery. In an official statement, Thakur clarified she was not dealing with any severe health issues but had a relapse of flu-induced discomfort.
This incident came in the wake of another tragedy in the music world last year when singer KK passed away post-performance. Fans can be reassured as Monali Thakur is now recovering and expected to be fine soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
