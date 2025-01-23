Left Menu

Tiesto's Triumphant Return to India: A Spectacular EDM Tour After a Decade

International EDM icon Tiesto is set to return to India for a three-city tour after ten years. The tour begins on February 13, 2025, in Gurugram, moves to Mumbai, and concludes in Bengaluru. Excitement is building for this monumental event in the Indian music scene.

EDM superstar DJ/producer Tiesto (Image source: Instagram @tiesto). Image Credit: ANI
After a decade-long hiatus, international EDM sensation Tiesto is poised to make a highly awaited return to India for a three-city tour. Beginning his tour at Gurugram's Backyard Sports Club on February 13, 2025, he will electrify audiences at Mumbai's NESCO on February 14, before wrapping up with a grand finale at Bengaluru's Terraform Arena on February 16. Expressing his enthusiasm, Tiesto stated, "I'm beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The incredible energy and passion of the people here are unlike anything else."

Tiesto's return is generating palpable excitement among fans. Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director of EVA Live, emphasized the significance of this event: "Tiesto is more than an artist—he's a phenomenon and a visionary. His return signals a pivotal moment in the Indian EDM landscape, highlighting cultural evolution and connections."

This tour is part of a thrilling lineup, with acclaimed singer Ed Sheeran also scheduled to visit India. Sheeran's tour starts in Pune on January 30 and will cover Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi, further energizing the Indian music scene in February. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

