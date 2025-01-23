India's 76th Republic Day: A Grand Display of Military Prowess and Cultural Heritage

The 76th Republic Day of India will be marked by a spectacular parade on Kartavya Path, featuring premier defense systems such as BrahMos, Pinaka, and Akash, officials have announced. Two key highlights this year are the inclusion of the Army's Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and the DRDO's tactical missile 'Pralay', making their debut appearances.

Taking place on January 26, the parade will showcase India's military capabilities alongside a vibrant demonstration of cultural heritage, including a flypast by 40 aircraft from the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard's Dornier planes. Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar will command the parade, while Major General Sumit Mehta will serve as Parade Second-in-Command.

In addition to modern military assets, the event will feature a diverse range of tableaux spotlighting 75 years of the Constitution, under the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. New highlights include 16 state tableaux, and DRDO's display, focusing on 'Raksha Kavach'. The parade also honors war heroes, with contingents from the Indian armed forces and allied nations like Indonesia participating.

