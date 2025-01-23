Political Storm Erupts Over Saif Ali Khan's Knife Attack

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has sparked a heated debate by questioning the authenticity of the knife attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. Rane implied the attack might be staged, an assertion that has drawn sharp criticism from Congress leaders.

Congress responded robustly, accusing the BJP of using the situation to pursue religiously divisive politics. Congress chief Nana Patole condemned Rane for allegedly using the incident to manipulate public focus away from critical issues, reiterating the need for police to prioritize finding the actual assailant.

The controversy surrounds an alleged attack on Khan on January 16 at his Mumbai apartment. Khan was hospitalized with stab wounds but recovered swiftly, leading to speculations. Rane's comments have highlighted perceived media biases toward Muslim actors, contrasting them with less attention given to Hindu actors in similar situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)