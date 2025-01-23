Artifacts-2025: Bridging Global Craft with Local Markets

The Union Culture and Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, inaugurated the inaugural Handicraft Expo 2025 at the EPCH Trade Facilitation Center. This mark a new chapter for the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), aiming to amplify Jodhpur's renowned handicrafts in local and international markets.

In his address, Shekhawat noted Jodhpur's global identity for high-quality handicrafts in wood, metal, leather, and bone, traditionally aimed at exports. With rising disposable income among India's middle class, there's a growing domestic interest in unique collector's items.

The event endeavors to make once-export-only items available locally, targeting retail buyers and various sectors like hospitality, architecture, and e-commerce. Organizers stress this as a pivotal moment for Jodhpur's industry to further penetrate the domestic market.

