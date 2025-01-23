Mahakumbh Drone Extravaganza: A Spectacle in the Sky
The Tourism Department will host a drone show from January 24-26 in Mahakumbh Nagar's Sector-7, showcasing synchronized drone formations depicting Indian culture and spirituality. Security measures are in place, ensuring a seamless experience for devotees and tourists. Officials conducted a successful rehearsal to refine arrangements.
The Tourism Department announced plans to host a spectacular drone show in Sector-7 of Mahakumbh Nagar from January 24-26. A rehearsal was successfully conducted, ensuring a flawless display.
The drones will perform synchronized maneuvers in the sky, creating shapes and visuals highlighting Indian culture and the spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh. Officials assure that the captivating coordination of lights and music will enchant millions of visitors and devotees.
Authorities have implemented strict security protocols to guarantee the event's smooth execution. During the rehearsal, local administration, police, and tourism department personnel collaborated to assess the security and technical arrangements, ensuring seamless coordination throughout the venue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
