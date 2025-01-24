Left Menu

Empowering the Future: India's Commitment to the Girl Child

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message on National Girl Child Day, highlighted India's pride in the achievements of girls across various fields. He emphasized the government's dedication to eliminating discrimination against the girl child and ensuring comprehensive empowerment through education, technology, skills, and healthcare.

  Country:
  • India

On National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the accomplishments of girls in India, expressing national pride in their achievements across diverse fields. Modi stressed the government's commitment to eradicating discrimination against girls and promoting their empowerment.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Modi reiterated the government's pledge to provide ample opportunities for the girl child, emphasizing the wide-ranging contributions of sectors such as education, technology, and healthcare in their empowerment efforts. He noted that the government is focused on enhancing these areas to further support and inspire girls throughout the country.

The Prime Minister's message underscores the ongoing resolution to uplift and empower girls, reflecting a holistic approach to their development in society.

