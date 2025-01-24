Viral YouTuber's Distress Sparks Debate on Jail Norms

Muhammad Shaheen Shah, a YouTuber known by his alias 'Manavalan', was arrested in Thrissur on charges of attempted murder. Authorities transferred the 26-year-old Eranellur resident to a mental health facility after distress linked to jail practices arose.

The incident unfolded after Shah's arrest for allegedly trying to run over college students with a vehicle. Jail officials note that his hair was trimmed according to institutional standards. However, this routine procedure prompted distress, leading to his hospitalization.

Shah was apprehended in Kodagu, Karnataka, after evading arrest since April 19, 2024. Despite efforts to remain undocumented, he was captured and placed in Thrissur District Jail under a 14-day judicial directive. Posts by his associates on his YouTube channel capture Shah's procession to incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)