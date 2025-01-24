Left Menu

Arunachal's Path to Becoming the 'Fruit Bowl of India'

Union minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the potential for pineapple cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district during the Arunachal Pineapple Festival. He emphasized organic farming, infrastructure support, and regional development. Rijiju also announced a new sports stadium and highlighted progress in connectivity and GDP growth.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju underscored the suitability of Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district for pineapple cultivation during his address at the Arunachal Pineapple Festival.

He urged local farmers to embrace organic farming methods and promised government aid for infrastructure, aiming to transform the region into India's 'Fruit bowl.'

Additionally, Rijiju inaugurated several development projects, stressed the importance of improvements in infrastructure, and announced plans for a sports stadium, highlighting Arunachal's growth in connectivity and GDP.

