Left Menu

IDFC FIRST Bank Secures Major Investment to Boost Growth and Innovation

IDFC FIRST Bank has announced a preferential equity issue of Rs. 4,876 crore to Warburg Pincus and Rs. 2,624 crore to ADIA's subsidiary. This strategic move is set to enhance capital adequacy, bolster the bank's transformation journey, and reinforce its position in the Indian banking sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:24 IST
IDFC FIRST Bank Secures Major Investment to Boost Growth and Innovation
IDFC FIRST Bank Board Approves Rs 7,500-Crore Fundraising. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC FIRST Bank has taken a significant step in its growth trajectory with the board's decision to approve a preferential equity issue. This includes Rs. 4,876 crore from Currant Sea Investments B.V., affiliated with Warburg Pincus LLC, and Rs. 2,624 crore from Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC Limited, operated by ADIA's Private Equities Department.

The bank's remarkable transformation over the past six years from an infrastructure-focused institution to a modern, technology-driven entity has been underscored by substantial investments in distribution networks, technology advancements, and talent acquisition. This has been reflected in considerable growth in deposits, loans, and a vastly improved CASA ratio. Despite a recent dip in profitability due to microfinance sector challenges, the bank's capital adequacy is projected to rise significantly, positioning it for robust, sustainable growth.

V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with new and returning investors amid global volatility, emphasizing the bank's long-term vision of becoming a world-class banking institution. Warburg Pincus and ADIA signal confidence in the bank's future trajectory, aligning with its commitment to delivering strong, sustainable returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025