Visa Hurdles for Sikh Pilgrims: SGPC Pushes for Resolution

A delegation from the SGPC met with Pakistan's Charge d’Affaires to India to address visa issues facing Sikh pilgrims. The SGPC urged for visas consistent with the Nanakshahi calendar, citing past denials that hinder religious observance. They seek engagement for travel on important Sikh dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A delegation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held talks with Saad Ahmad Warraich, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires to India, in New Delhi, aiming to resolve persisting visa issues affecting Sikh pilgrims.

The delegation urged the issuance of visas for the full list of pilgrims submitted by the SGPC, especially for travel aligned with the Nanakshahi calendar for Sikh observances, including the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev.

SGPC's Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan highlighted past rejections of visas by Pakistan, pressing for approvals that respect Sikh religious sentiments. The SGPC plans pilgrimages to significant Gurdwaras in Pakistan, with the upcoming event slated for May 30, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

