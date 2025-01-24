Visa Hurdles for Sikh Pilgrims: SGPC Pushes for Resolution

A delegation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held talks with Saad Ahmad Warraich, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires to India, in New Delhi, aiming to resolve persisting visa issues affecting Sikh pilgrims.

The delegation urged the issuance of visas for the full list of pilgrims submitted by the SGPC, especially for travel aligned with the Nanakshahi calendar for Sikh observances, including the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev.

SGPC's Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan highlighted past rejections of visas by Pakistan, pressing for approvals that respect Sikh religious sentiments. The SGPC plans pilgrimages to significant Gurdwaras in Pakistan, with the upcoming event slated for May 30, 2025.

