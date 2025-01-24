Cinema as a Cultural Chronicle: Naseeruddin Shah's Take on Bollywood's Legacy

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah believes cinema's primary purpose is to document the eras it portrays, cautioning that it would be tragic if future generations turn to Bollywood for an understanding of today's India. Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, Shah emphasized the importance of films as historical records.

Shah, known for films like 'Nishant' and 'Aakrosh', expressed concerns that films which attempt to portray societal truths face bans or struggle commercially. He criticized cinema's current trend of glorifying masculinity while undermining femininity, questioning its impact on societal attitudes towards women.

Although commercial success doesn't concern him, Shah regrets taking roles solely for financial reasons. As he reflects on the mutual influence between cinema and society, he maintains that even if his work affects one person positively, it holds significant value.

(With inputs from agencies.)