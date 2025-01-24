Left Menu

Cinema as a Cultural Chronicle: Naseeruddin Shah's Take on Bollywood's Legacy

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah discusses the role of cinema as a cultural chronicle, expressing concerns about Bollywood's portrayal of contemporary India at the Kerala Literature Festival. Shah criticizes films that glorify masculinity while undermining femininity, emphasizing cinema's role in reflecting society's realities despite commercial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:00 IST
Cinema as a Cultural Chronicle: Naseeruddin Shah's Take on Bollywood's Legacy
Cinema

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah believes cinema's primary purpose is to document the eras it portrays, cautioning that it would be tragic if future generations turn to Bollywood for an understanding of today's India. Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, Shah emphasized the importance of films as historical records.

Shah, known for films like 'Nishant' and 'Aakrosh', expressed concerns that films which attempt to portray societal truths face bans or struggle commercially. He criticized cinema's current trend of glorifying masculinity while undermining femininity, questioning its impact on societal attitudes towards women.

Although commercial success doesn't concern him, Shah regrets taking roles solely for financial reasons. As he reflects on the mutual influence between cinema and society, he maintains that even if his work affects one person positively, it holds significant value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025