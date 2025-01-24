Left Menu

Haute Couture Meets History: Fashion Debut at The Louvre

For the first time, The Louvre is exhibiting haute couture gowns and accessories alongside its famed decorative arts. Works by Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Dior are showcased next to historical pieces, offering a new perspective on the relationship between fashion and Paris's iconic museum.

The Louvre, renowned as the world's most-visited museum, has launched its first-ever exhibition blending haute couture with historical decorative arts. Featuring pieces from legendary fashion houses such as Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Dior, the exhibition juxtaposes modern fashion with artifacts from Ancient Greece to France's Second Empire.

This unprecedented showcase is a testament to Paris's status as the global fashion capital and the longstanding affinity designers like Yves Saint Laurent, Hubert de Givenchy, and Karl Lagerfeld have had with the museum. According to Olivier Gabet, director of the museum's decorative arts department, this marks the first instance of fashion being presented within the Louvre.

The exhibit features a 2006 John Galliano silk ball gown for Dior displayed amidst Louis XIV-era furniture, and Alexander McQueen's 2011 platform shoes alongside a 17th-century plate. Gabet invites visitors to rediscover the Louvre's collections, highlighting the museum's ongoing need for restoration support from the French government.

