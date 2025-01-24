Father Defends Son in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Allegation
Mohammad Ruhul, the father of Shariful Islam, accuses authorities of framing his son for the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan. Ruhul plans to seek help from Bangladesh's foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission. He claims his son is innocent, citing discrepancies in CCTV footage.
- Country:
- India
In a case capturing international attention, Mohammad Ruhul, the father of Shariful Islam, vigorously defended his son who stands accused of stabbing Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. Ruhul alleged that his son was framed and announced plans to appeal to Bangladesh's foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission for assistance.
Shariful Islam, who reportedly entered India illegally and assumed a false identity, is in police custody on allegations that connect him to a robbery at Khan's upscale residence in Bandra. However, Ruhul argues that the CCTV footage used in the investigation doesn't match his son's appearance.
Amidst escalating tensions, Ruhul highlighted the political climate in Bangladesh forcing his son to leave the country. He expressed concern about the lack of proper documentation and Shariful's constant fear of arrest, asserting his son's innocence against charges that could irrevocably change their futures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Building Bridges: India's Democracy on Display in UK
Pune Public Policy Festival: Envisioning a $10 Trillion India
India is not only young country but also country of skilled youths: PM Modi at diaspora convention in Bhubaneswar.
Thrilling Victories and Exits at Malaysia Open 2025: Indian Badminton Stars Shine
Gold ETFs Shine in India Amid Stock Market Volatility