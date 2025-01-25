Left Menu

Unsung Hero: Asif Bashir's Life-Saving Acts during Haj

Asif Bashir, a government official, was honored with Pakistan's Sitara-i-Imtiaz for saving lives during the Haj pilgrimage when temperatures soared, causing many to faint. His heroic actions in rescuing 26 pilgrims, primarily Indians, from severe heat conditions in 2024 earned him the third-highest civilian award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:49 IST
Unsung Hero: Asif Bashir's Life-Saving Acts during Haj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amidst the intense heat of the 2024 Haj pilgrimage, lifesaving heroics emerged as Asif Bashir was credited with rescuing several pilgrims from dire circumstances.

President Asif Ali Zardari bestowed Pakistan's third-highest civilian award, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, upon Bashir for his extraordinary service. The investiture ceremony, held at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, recognized Bashir's contributions during the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Stationed as a Haj assistant, Bashir's decisive actions, including carrying fainted pilgrims to safety, saved lives and drew commendation. Among those saved were numerous Indian pilgrims, highlighting the cross-national impact of Bashir's bravery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025