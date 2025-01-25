Unsung Hero: Asif Bashir's Life-Saving Acts during Haj

Amidst the intense heat of the 2024 Haj pilgrimage, lifesaving heroics emerged as Asif Bashir was credited with rescuing several pilgrims from dire circumstances.

President Asif Ali Zardari bestowed Pakistan's third-highest civilian award, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, upon Bashir for his extraordinary service. The investiture ceremony, held at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, recognized Bashir's contributions during the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Stationed as a Haj assistant, Bashir's decisive actions, including carrying fainted pilgrims to safety, saved lives and drew commendation. Among those saved were numerous Indian pilgrims, highlighting the cross-national impact of Bashir's bravery.

(With inputs from agencies.)