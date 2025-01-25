Yogi Adityanath Reveres Tradition at Maha Kumbh

During his visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage at the Shri Guru Goraksha Nath Akhara, performing a traditional ceremonial worship of the 'Dharm Dhwaj'.

In a statement, the state government detailed Adityanath's discussions with Siddha Yogeshwars from across the nation. The Chief Minister's deep-rooted connections to the Akhara were emphasized by Yogi Mahasabha special vice president, Mahant Balak Nath Yogi.

The vice president highlighted that the Akhara, belonging to the Chief Minister, holds significant ties to the Nath sect and Guru Goraksha Nath traditions, offering comprehensive hospitality to Siddha Yogeshwars visiting from varied parts of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)