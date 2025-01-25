Left Menu

Michael Notarile to Script Dark Comedy 'Bune' Inspired by Conman Tale

Michael Notarile is set to write a dark comedy script titled 'Bune', inspired by a true story. The film will depict conman David Bunevacz's luxury lifestyle built on California's cannabis market and the ensuing downfall. The project is produced by Steve Barnett and others.

Updated: 25-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:35 IST
Michael Notarile (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Michael Notarile, known for his dynamic roles as writer, producer, and director, is gearing up to pen the script for 'Bune', a dark comedy rooted in real events, as reported by Deadline. The project is a collaboration backed by producers Steve Barnett, Alan Powell, and Vicky Patel under Monarch, with contributions from Mark Ross of Lincoln Road Films and Elizabeth Yuja-Barnett.

'Bune' centers on the intriguing life of David Bunevacz, a conman infatuated with the American dream. Through California's newly opened cannabis market, Bunevacz constructs a lavish lifestyle for his family, only for his multi-million-dollar enterprise to unravel amidst greed, moral corruption, and intense scrutiny, as outlined by the outlet. Notarile's debut feature script, 'The Mother', earned a place on the 2019 Black List, highlighting his impressive credentials. In the television domain, he's a writer and co-executive producer for an upcoming Showtime series and has written for series such as 'The Cleaning Lady', 'The Resident', and 'WWE Monday Night RAW'.

Notarile's experience extends to developing pilots for major networks like Amazon and NBC. He is also currently scripting a film for Netflix, as reported by Deadline. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

