Kolkata Metro Boosts Services for Book Fair Enthusiasts

Metro Railway Kolkata is increasing train services between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V from January 28 to February 9 to accommodate visitors to the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair. An official statement confirmed that 122 services will run daily, including Sundays, ensuring smoother transit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In anticipation of the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair, Metro Railway Kolkata has announced an increase in train services along the Green Line from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V. This change, effective from January 28 to February 9, aims to alleviate transport congestion for the thousands expected to attend the fair.

Throughout this period, Metro services will operate on Sundays and will see a rise from 106 to 122 daily services, with trains running from 6:55 am to 9:40 pm. Specifically, between 2:05 pm and 9:15 pm, the trains will run at 12-minute intervals.

Tridib Chatterjee, President of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, responded positively, appreciating the Metro Railway's efforts in supporting the influx of book lovers traveling to the Book Fair from across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

