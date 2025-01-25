Padma Awards 2025 Honors Prominent Artists Across India

The prestigious Padma Awards for 2025 will pay tribute to 139 distinguished individuals, recognizing their exemplary contributions in various domains. The honors will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu, according to an official announcement.

A diverse list of honorees features celebrated names such as Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, late folk artist Sharda Sinha, and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej. Esteemed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is also among those being acknowledged.

The extensive roster details honors in three categories: 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. The Padma Vibhushan will commemorate late luminaries like Suzuki Motor's former CEO Osamu Suzuki and Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair.

Prominent cultural figures such as Kathak maestro Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia and violin virtuoso Lakshminarayana Subramaniam are set to receive the Padma Vibhushan. Among the Padma Bhushan awardees are icons like Kannada actor Anant Nag and Telugu cinema star Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The government also announced that actress Shobana Chandrakumar and veteran ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas will be posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan. The extensive selection underlines India's rich societal and cultural fabric, aiming to showcase excellence in arts, social contributions, and several other fields.

