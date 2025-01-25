Left Menu

Padma Awards 2025 Honors Prominent Artists Across India

The Padma Awards 2025 will recognize 139 individuals for their outstanding contributions to various fields, with President Droupadi Murmu conferring the honors. Notable awardees include Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, Grammy-winner Ricky Kej, and late folk singer Sharda Sinha, amongst others, highlighting diverse achievements in arts, literature, and public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:54 IST
Padma Awards 2025 Honors Prominent Artists Across India
Arijit Singh, Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, Late folk singer Sharda Sinha (Image source: Instagram, ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The prestigious Padma Awards for 2025 will pay tribute to 139 distinguished individuals, recognizing their exemplary contributions in various domains. The honors will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu, according to an official announcement.

A diverse list of honorees features celebrated names such as Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, late folk artist Sharda Sinha, and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej. Esteemed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is also among those being acknowledged.

The extensive roster details honors in three categories: 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. The Padma Vibhushan will commemorate late luminaries like Suzuki Motor's former CEO Osamu Suzuki and Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair.

Prominent cultural figures such as Kathak maestro Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia and violin virtuoso Lakshminarayana Subramaniam are set to receive the Padma Vibhushan. Among the Padma Bhushan awardees are icons like Kannada actor Anant Nag and Telugu cinema star Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The government also announced that actress Shobana Chandrakumar and veteran ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas will be posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan. The extensive selection underlines India's rich societal and cultural fabric, aiming to showcase excellence in arts, social contributions, and several other fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025