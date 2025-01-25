Left Menu

Ajith Kumar: From Racing Tracks to Padma Bhushan

Top Tamil star Ajith Kumar expresses gratitude for being awarded the Padma Bhushan, highlighting it as a collective acknowledgment. He thanks the film industry, motor racing fraternity, and sports community for their support. Ajith's career spans over three decades with notable films and a significant fan following.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:55 IST
Ajith Kumar: From Racing Tracks to Padma Bhushan
Ajith Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Top Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar has expressed heartfelt gratitude after being awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan. The accolade, he emphasized, represents not just a personal achievement but a collective recognition of the support he has received throughout his career.

Fresh from a notable racing feat in Dubai, Ajith Kumar, 53, thanked key figures like President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed the invaluable support from the film industry and various sports communities, including motor racing and shooting, which have been pivotal in his journey.

Ajith further credited his family and fans for their unwavering love that fuels his dedication. As he continues to focus on serving with integrity, the actor remains a celebrated figure in the Tamil cinema with numerous hit films and an eagerly awaited upcoming project, 'Vidamuyarchi.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025