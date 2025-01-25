Ajith Kumar: From Racing Tracks to Padma Bhushan

Top Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar has expressed heartfelt gratitude after being awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan. The accolade, he emphasized, represents not just a personal achievement but a collective recognition of the support he has received throughout his career.

Fresh from a notable racing feat in Dubai, Ajith Kumar, 53, thanked key figures like President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed the invaluable support from the film industry and various sports communities, including motor racing and shooting, which have been pivotal in his journey.

Ajith further credited his family and fans for their unwavering love that fuels his dedication. As he continues to focus on serving with integrity, the actor remains a celebrated figure in the Tamil cinema with numerous hit films and an eagerly awaited upcoming project, 'Vidamuyarchi.'

