Celebrating Odisha's Padma Shri Honorees: A Tribute to Excellence in Art, Medicine, and Literature

Doctor Ashok Kumar Mahapatra and sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak have been named among four distinguished Odias chosen for the esteemed Padma Shri award, celebrating their immense contributions to medicine, art, and literature.

Dr. Mahapatra, known for performing the rare craniopagus surgery on conjoined twins, spoke of his gratitude, attributing his achievement to selfless service rather than expectation of accolades. Gadanayak, renowned for his stone carvings, expressed joy at the recognition, bringing glory to their homeland.

Joining them are Durga Charan Ranbir, an acclaimed Odissi dance guru, and Pratibha Satpathy, a celebrated poet, both recognized for their artistic and literary excellence. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated these talents for elevating Odisha's pride.

