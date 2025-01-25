Celebrating Odisha's Padma Shri Honorees: A Tribute to Excellence in Art, Medicine, and Literature
Four eminent personalities from Odisha, including Doctor Ashok Kumar Mahapatra and sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, receive the Padma Shri for their contributions to medicine, art, and literature. Recognized for their dedication, they have made significant impacts in their respective fields, bringing pride to their home state.
- Country:
- India
Doctor Ashok Kumar Mahapatra and sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak have been named among four distinguished Odias chosen for the esteemed Padma Shri award, celebrating their immense contributions to medicine, art, and literature.
Dr. Mahapatra, known for performing the rare craniopagus surgery on conjoined twins, spoke of his gratitude, attributing his achievement to selfless service rather than expectation of accolades. Gadanayak, renowned for his stone carvings, expressed joy at the recognition, bringing glory to their homeland.
Joining them are Durga Charan Ranbir, an acclaimed Odissi dance guru, and Pratibha Satpathy, a celebrated poet, both recognized for their artistic and literary excellence. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated these talents for elevating Odisha's pride.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dhobiya Artists Revive Traditional Folk Art at Maha Kumbh Prelude
Avenue Supermarts Announces Leadership Change: Anshul Asawa Appointed CEO Designate
Thrilling Start to Australian Open 2025
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open
Jack Smith's Departure: Justice Department at Crossroads Over Trump Report