Nationwide 'Ghar-Ghar Ramayana' Campaign Launched by Arun Govil

Actor-turned-politician Arun Govil spearheaded a nationwide campaign, distributing copies of the Ramayana. Participating alongside his wife, he emphasized the cultural importance of the epic, marking the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir's consecration. The initiative promotes Ramayana's values within Sanatani homes, urging nationwide dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:42 IST
Arun Govil
  • Country:
  • India

Arun Govil, the renowned actor-turned-politician, has initiated a broad-reaching campaign, dubbed 'Ghar-Ghar Ramayana', to distribute copies of the Ramayana across the nation.

Accompanied by his wife Shrilekha Govil, the Meerut MP took part in a door-to-door distribution effort in Babugarh and Hoshiarpur Garhi village, located in Hapur district.

This initiative, coinciding with the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya, is aimed at fostering a deeper connection to cultural heritage and encouraging the daily recitation of the Ramayana to instill peace and life lessons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

