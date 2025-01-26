Left Menu

Drones Illuminate Maha Kumbh with Stunning 'Samudra Manthan' Display

During the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, 2,500 drones showcased the 'Samudra Manthan' tale, fusing tradition and technology. Organized by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department from January 24 to 26, this event marked National Tourism Day. The display aimed to elevate Prayagraj as a world-class pilgrimage site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 26-01-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 00:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an awe-inspiring display at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, 2,500 drones lit up the evening sky with the epic narrative of 'Samudra Manthan'. This breathtaking event is part of a grand drone show organized by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, scheduled from January 24 to 26.

The innovative spectacle took place in the Sangam area, coinciding with National Tourism Day. The Uttar Pradesh government emphasized the event's demonstration of Indian culture meeting advanced technology. State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh noted the transformation of the Mahakumbh Nagar area into a world-class pilgrimage destination.

The drone show featured colorful lights forming religious symbols, captivating spectators and highlighting the union of spirituality and innovation. Such developments signal Prayagraj's readiness to welcome millions of visitors, enhancing the city's tourism infrastructure significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

