Tributes Pour In for Renowned Filmmaker Shafi

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Shafi, known for his comedic hits and collaborations in the industry, passed away in Kochi at the age of 56. Shafi had been in critical condition following a stroke. His career highlights include directing blockbuster films and collaborating with actor Dileep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-01-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 08:29 IST
Renowned filmmaker Shafi, celebrated for his comedies that brought laughter to Malayali audiences, passed away at the age of 56. He died at a private hospital in Kochi past midnight on Saturday, hospital sources confirmed.

Shafi had been undergoing treatment after suffering a stroke on January 16. Despite medical efforts, his condition remained critical, ultimately leading to his demise. His passing was confirmed by actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan, who shared the news on Facebook.

Shafi's career, beginning as an assistant director to Rajasenan, blossomed with his 2001 debut, 'One Man Show'. Over two decades, he directed more than ten films, with hits like 'Kalyanaraman' and 'Mayavi'. His body will be available for last respects at the Cochin Service Co-operative Bank Hall, with cremation scheduled at the Kaloor Muslim Juma Masjid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

