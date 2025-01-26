Left Menu

Honoring Unsung Heroes: Bihar's Brightest Shine in Padma Awards

Folk singer Sharda Sinha received the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi was named for the Padma Bhushan. Acharya Kishore Kunal, Nirmala Devi, Bhim Singh Bhavesh, Hemant Kumar, and Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj were honored with the Padma Shri for their significant contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-01-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 08:41 IST
Honoring Unsung Heroes: Bihar's Brightest Shine in Padma Awards
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn honor roll of notable achievements, the late folk singer Sharda Sinha has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan. Dubbed 'Bihar Kokila', she made groundbreaking strides in the world of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Bajjika folk music, leaving behind a resounding legacy even after her passing from cancer at 72.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, recognized for his political acumen, also received the Padma Bhushan posthumously. Modi held an illustrious five-decade-long career in politics, until his unfortunate demise to cancer last May at the age of 72.

The Padma Shri honorees from Bihar include Acharya Kishore Kunal, a former bureaucrat; Nirmala Devi, a revivalist of Sujani embroidery; Bhim Singh Bhavesh, a journalist for social causes; Hemant Kumar, recognized for his medical contributions; and Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj, honored for his spiritual impact, all who continue to uphold their commendable legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025