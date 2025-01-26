Honoring Unsung Heroes: Bihar's Brightest Shine in Padma Awards

In a solemn honor roll of notable achievements, the late folk singer Sharda Sinha has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan. Dubbed 'Bihar Kokila', she made groundbreaking strides in the world of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Bajjika folk music, leaving behind a resounding legacy even after her passing from cancer at 72.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, recognized for his political acumen, also received the Padma Bhushan posthumously. Modi held an illustrious five-decade-long career in politics, until his unfortunate demise to cancer last May at the age of 72.

The Padma Shri honorees from Bihar include Acharya Kishore Kunal, a former bureaucrat; Nirmala Devi, a revivalist of Sujani embroidery; Bhim Singh Bhavesh, a journalist for social causes; Hemant Kumar, recognized for his medical contributions; and Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj, honored for his spiritual impact, all who continue to uphold their commendable legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)