Odisha's Pride: Four Eminent Personalities Honored with Prestigious Padma Shri

Four distinguished personalities from Odisha have been honored with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award. The recipients include Doctor Ashok Kumar Mahapatra for medicine, sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, dance guru Durga Charan Ranbir for art, and poet Pratibha Satpathy for literature and education.

Dr. Mahapatra, known for leading a rare craniopagus surgery at AIIMS, expressed gratitude for the recognition, which he received after over four decades of service in the medical field. His heartfelt thanks went out to Lord Jagannath, as well as the Central and Odisha governments.

Gadanayak, hailing from Dhenkanal district, has achieved acclaim for his impactful stone carvings, including national memorials. Ranbir, an Odissi dance guru, and Satpathy, a significant poet, have both been widely honored for their contributions. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the awardees via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)