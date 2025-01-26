Left Menu

Honoring Heritage: Hriday Narayan Dixit's Dedication to Culture and Education

Hriday Narayan Dixit, former Assembly Speaker of Uttar Pradesh, honored with Padma Shri for literature and education. He expressed gratitude to PM Modi and HM Shah, citing his devotion to culture and nationalism. Dixit plans to write on Kumbh Mela while focusing on culture and nationalism in his future works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:04 IST
Hriday Narayan Dixit, the former Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for his contributions to literature and education. Expressing his gratitude, Dixit acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support, describing himself as a 'humble social political worker.'

Dixit, who started his writing career amid the Emergency in 1975, announced intentions to author a book on the cultural significance of the Kumbh Mela. He stated that his future efforts would focus more on Indian culture and nationalism.

A seasoned politician, Dixit has been a five-term legislator representing Purwa and Bhagwantnagar constituencies. He served as the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker from 2017 to 2022 and held key positions such as Panchayati Raj and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, as well as being the BJP leader in the UP Legislative Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

