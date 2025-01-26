Return of the Presidential Buggy: A Symbol of Tradition and History

The iconic presidential buggy, a symbol of tradition and history, made a grand reappearance at the Republic Day parade, marking its return after decades of absence. President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto, arrived in the regal carriage, reviving a custom discontinued in 1984.

Initially replaced by limousines following Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination, the ornate carriage—adorned with gold-plated rims and emblem—was first resurrected by President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014. Successor Ram Nath Kovind continued using it for ceremonial duties, reigniting public interest in this storied vehicle.

Rooted in a dramatic post-Independence coin toss with Pakistan, the buggy's legacy extends to its origins in the British era. The victory ensured its place in India's cultural memory, enhancing the grandeur of presidential events by serving as a link to the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)