Uttarakhand's Cultural Tapestry on Display at Kartavya Path

The Uttarakhand tableau made a striking appearance at the Kartavya Path, spotlighting the state's illustrious cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and burgeoning adventure sports scene.

The forefront of the presentation depicted a woman engrossed in crafting the renowned Aipan art, a tradition gaining international fame for its rice flour and ochre medium.

The latter section of the tableau emphasized Uttarakhand's thriving adventure tourism, featuring destinations like Nainital and Mussoorie for hill cycling, the Valley of Flowers and Kedarkanth for trekking, and Rishikesh for thrill-seeking activities such as bungee jumping, zip-lining, and rock climbing.

