Uttarakhand's Cultural Tapestry on Display at Kartavya Path

Uttarakhand's tableau forayed down the Kartavya Path, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage, natural allure, and adventure sports opportunities. The tableau head featured a woman crafting the traditional Aipan art, a globally recognized form made from rice flour and ochre. The trailer spotlighted adventure tourism attractions across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:23 IST
The Uttarakhand tableau made a striking appearance at the Kartavya Path, spotlighting the state's illustrious cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and burgeoning adventure sports scene.

The forefront of the presentation depicted a woman engrossed in crafting the renowned Aipan art, a tradition gaining international fame for its rice flour and ochre medium.

The latter section of the tableau emphasized Uttarakhand's thriving adventure tourism, featuring destinations like Nainital and Mussoorie for hill cycling, the Valley of Flowers and Kedarkanth for trekking, and Rishikesh for thrill-seeking activities such as bungee jumping, zip-lining, and rock climbing.

