Uttarakhand's Cultural Tapestry on Display at Kartavya Path
Uttarakhand's tableau forayed down the Kartavya Path, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage, natural allure, and adventure sports opportunities. The tableau head featured a woman crafting the traditional Aipan art, a globally recognized form made from rice flour and ochre. The trailer spotlighted adventure tourism attractions across the region.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand tableau made a striking appearance at the Kartavya Path, spotlighting the state's illustrious cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and burgeoning adventure sports scene.
The forefront of the presentation depicted a woman engrossed in crafting the renowned Aipan art, a tradition gaining international fame for its rice flour and ochre medium.
The latter section of the tableau emphasized Uttarakhand's thriving adventure tourism, featuring destinations like Nainital and Mussoorie for hill cycling, the Valley of Flowers and Kedarkanth for trekking, and Rishikesh for thrill-seeking activities such as bungee jumping, zip-lining, and rock climbing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Jammu's Economy: A Tourism-Driven Strategy by Omar Abdullah
Z-Morh Tunnel: Opening Up Year-Round Tourism in Sonamarg
Historic Rafting Expedition on Brahmaputra Launched to Boost Adventure Tourism
Thailand Greenlights Casino Gambling to Boost Tourism
Thailand Greenlights Casino Bill to Boost Economy and Tourism