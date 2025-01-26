Left Menu

Goa's Cultural Mosaic: Kaavi Art and Diwaja Festivity Illuminate Republic Day Tableau

Goa's Republic Day tableau artistically showcased the vibrant Diwaja festival and Kaavi art. This dazzling display highlighted the state's rich culture and tourism appeal, featuring colonial history, iconic landmarks, and the state's emergence as a premier wedding destination. It featured traditional processions, art, music, and dance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:27 IST
  • India

The Republic Day tableau from Goa captured its vibrant cultural essence, highlighting the Diwaja festival and Kaavi art. Women danced with earthen lamps, adding a touch of tradition to the spectacle.

Known as the 'Pearl of the Orient', Goa's tableau was a blend of natural and architectural beauty. It was led by artists Sushant Khedekar and Purnanand Paidarkar, with inputs from Kaavi artist Sagar Naik Mule.

The display offered insight into Goa's history, featuring the 1864 lighthouse at Fort Aguada and showcasing its current status as a dream wedding destination. Highlights included coastal charm, music by Saish Deshpande, and choreography by Nishad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

