Goa's Cultural Mosaic: Kaavi Art and Diwaja Festivity Illuminate Republic Day Tableau

The Republic Day tableau from Goa captured its vibrant cultural essence, highlighting the Diwaja festival and Kaavi art. Women danced with earthen lamps, adding a touch of tradition to the spectacle.

Known as the 'Pearl of the Orient', Goa's tableau was a blend of natural and architectural beauty. It was led by artists Sushant Khedekar and Purnanand Paidarkar, with inputs from Kaavi artist Sagar Naik Mule.

The display offered insight into Goa's history, featuring the 1864 lighthouse at Fort Aguada and showcasing its current status as a dream wedding destination. Highlights included coastal charm, music by Saish Deshpande, and choreography by Nishad.

