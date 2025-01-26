Surging Success: Development and Culture of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Display at Republic Day Parade

In a vibrant display, the Republic Day parade highlighted the diverse attractions of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu through its tableau. The exhibit underscored the region's wildlife richness and cultural vibrancy, with a special focus on its development trajectory.

At the forefront was Daman's Walk-in Bird Aviary, a hub for exotic avian species and a major draw for tourists, exemplifying the region's dedication to environmental preservation and eco-tourism initiatives.

Also featured was the Diu coastal area's sustainable fishing system and the Machi folk dance, both symbolizing the area's maritime proficiency and rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)