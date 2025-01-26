Left Menu

Celebrating Republic Day: A Showcase of Democratic Values and Progress in India

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade celebrated Republic Day in Udaipur, lauding Prime Minister Modi's leadership and India's democratic progress. He praised the state government, emphasized the importance of the Constitution, and honored police officers. Cultural performances highlighted the event, with additional ceremonies in Jaipur led by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:36 IST
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade participated in the state-level Republic Day function at Maharana Bhupal Stadium, Udaipur, lauding India's journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He emphasized that India emerged as a global superpower due to political stability and inclusive governance.

Highlighting the significance of Republic Day, Bagade paid tribute to Constitution-makers and praised India's democratic system, which inspires nations worldwide. He commended the Rajasthan government for meeting citizens' expectations, underscoring the Constitution's role in guiding the nation through challenges.

The celebration featured the awarding of the President's police medal to IPS officers for exemplary performance, alongside vibrant cultural displays. Meanwhile, Republic Day was marked elsewhere in Rajasthan with solemn ceremonies led by local leaders.

