Celebrating Republic Day: A Showcase of Democratic Values and Progress in India

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade participated in the state-level Republic Day function at Maharana Bhupal Stadium, Udaipur, lauding India's journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He emphasized that India emerged as a global superpower due to political stability and inclusive governance.

Highlighting the significance of Republic Day, Bagade paid tribute to Constitution-makers and praised India's democratic system, which inspires nations worldwide. He commended the Rajasthan government for meeting citizens' expectations, underscoring the Constitution's role in guiding the nation through challenges.

The celebration featured the awarding of the President's police medal to IPS officers for exemplary performance, alongside vibrant cultural displays. Meanwhile, Republic Day was marked elsewhere in Rajasthan with solemn ceremonies led by local leaders.

