Vibrant Celebrations Mark Himachal's 76th Republic Day
Himachal Pradesh celebrated its 76th Republic Day with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presiding over the event. It featured a march past, cultural performances, and tableaux showcasing development. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu witnessed the occasion, making it a grand display of national pride and cultural diversity.
Himachal Pradesh celebrated its 76th Republic Day with grandeur as Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla unfurled the National Flag at the historic Ridge ground on Sunday.
The highlight of the event was an impressive march past led by Parade Commander Lieutenant Gagandeep Chauhan from the 22, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
A key attraction were the tableaux showcasing diverse development initiatives across departments, along with cultural performances by troupes from regions like Kinnaur and North Zone Cultural Center, exemplifying the state's cultural vibrancy.
