Unity in Diversity: A Grand Republic Day Celebration in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh celebrated the 76th Republic Day with a grand parade featuring military, paramilitary forces, and vibrant cultural tableaux. Highlights included a tribute to soldiers, environmental awareness, and participation of children rescued from beggary. The event concluded with patriotic fervor under the fluttering national flag.
On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel unfurled the national flag to mark the 76th Republic Day, attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Vidhan Bhavan witnessed a grand parade, showcasing tanks, military, and paramilitary contingents, celebrating the pride and glory of the Indian Republic.
The parade began with vibrant cultural tableaux that highlighted both the state's development and heritage. Patriotic songs filled the air, further igniting national pride. Key highlights included a tableau on the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, and a helicopter showered flowers as a tribute to the brave soldiers.
Environmental and climate change messages were part of the event, with contingents from the Uttar Pradesh ATS, Home Guards, NCC, and schoolchildren, including children rescued from beggary, taking part. The gala concluded with 22 departments exhibiting their tableaux under a cascade of floral tributes.
