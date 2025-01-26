Akhilesh Yadav's Spiritual Sojourn: 11 Dips in the Holy Sangam
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Sangam, following a tradition involving 11 dips. Yadav emphasized harmony and welfare, reflecting on the significance of the event that occurs once in 144 years, and his past participation in religious gatherings.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav participated in a centuries-old religious tradition at Maha Kumbh, taking a ceremonial dip in the Sangam. The event, a significant spiritual gathering held once in 144 years, saw Yadav take 11 holy dips, according to custom.
Yadav, whose party shared photographs of his participation, voiced a pledge calling for societal harmony, goodwill, and tolerance. He spoke to reporters post-dip, underscoring the importance of community welfare and personal reflection during such religious congregations.
Previously, on Makar Sankranti, Yadav engaged in similar spiritual practices in Haridwar, experiencing the ritualistic baths that bear deep cultural and spiritual significance in the region. His historical involvement includes an appearance at the Ardha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2019, emphasizing the continuity of his spiritual journey.
