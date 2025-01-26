Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Spiritual Sojourn: 11 Dips in the Holy Sangam

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Sangam, following a tradition involving 11 dips. Yadav emphasized harmony and welfare, reflecting on the significance of the event that occurs once in 144 years, and his past participation in religious gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:16 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's Spiritual Sojourn: 11 Dips in the Holy Sangam
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav participated in a centuries-old religious tradition at Maha Kumbh, taking a ceremonial dip in the Sangam. The event, a significant spiritual gathering held once in 144 years, saw Yadav take 11 holy dips, according to custom.

Yadav, whose party shared photographs of his participation, voiced a pledge calling for societal harmony, goodwill, and tolerance. He spoke to reporters post-dip, underscoring the importance of community welfare and personal reflection during such religious congregations.

Previously, on Makar Sankranti, Yadav engaged in similar spiritual practices in Haridwar, experiencing the ritualistic baths that bear deep cultural and spiritual significance in the region. His historical involvement includes an appearance at the Ardha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2019, emphasizing the continuity of his spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025