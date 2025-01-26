Left Menu

Global Pilgrims Embrace India's Spiritual Core at Maha Kumbh

Foreigners like Tommu from Sweden and the Chatham family from the US, are increasingly drawn to India's spiritual gatherings like the Maha Kumbh. They seek to delve deeper into the philosophy of Hinduism, experiencing its positivity and high spiritual energy. Some even adopt Hindu names and roles.

  • Country:
  • India

At the Maha Kumbh, an unusual sight unfolds as foreigners, ranging from Sweden to the United States, immerse themselves in the spiritual aura of India. Among them is Tommu from Sweden, who sees the event as a gateway to understanding the profound philosophies of Hinduism.

Tommu, residing in Eskilstuna, Sweden, joins a growing number of global seekers eager to grasp more than just the familiar figures of Hindu deities. He, along with others like the Chatham family from Austin, Texas, is at the Maha Kumbh to tap into its vibrant spiritual energies and explore India's deep-rooted traditions.

Many of these spiritual explorers, including former US soldiers and tech professionals, have embraced Hinduism wholeheartedly, transforming their lives and embracing new identities. For instance, Tom, now known as Swami Vyasanand Giri, renounced his IT career in pursuit of spiritual fulfillment. The commitment of these individuals highlights their genuine devotion and contribution as ambassadors of Hindu culture and philosophy globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

