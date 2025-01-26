Vibrant Republic Day Celebrations at the Indian High Commission in London

The Indian High Commission in London celebrated the 76th Republic Day with a grand flag hoisting ceremony on Sunday. This event was accompanied by the singing of the National Anthem and witnessed a substantial turnout from the Indian diaspora.

High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami addressed the gathering, sharing key messages from President Droupadi Murmu's speech. He urged attendees to commit to Gandhiji's principles of truth and non-violence, underscoring the equal importance of rights and duties.

The celebrations also featured patriotic performances, including songs from popular films and a Kathak dance by Richa Srivastava. Winners of the 'Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz' were honored, and more cultural events are slated for next week's official Republic Day at Guildhall.

