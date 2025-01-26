Stars Shine Brightly on 76th Republic Day

India's vibrant film industry figures prominently celebrated the nation's 76th Republic Day, with many luminaries taking to social media to extend their greetings and hopes for India's continued progress. Foremost, Shah Rukh Khan encouraged citizens to actively partake in the nation's growth while commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution.

Akshay Kumar spoke of honoring freedom through positive actions, while Hrithik Roshan hoped for peace and prosperity. Messages from Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mohanlal resonated with themes of pride, purpose, and unity, reflecting myriad aspects of the Republic Day spirit.

The eventful day was marked by heartfelt tributes, social media posts, and good wishes from various other stars, including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Anil Kapoor. Each expressed their celebration of democracy and gratitude for the nation's selfless protectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)