Spectacular Republic Day Celebrations in West Bengal: A Tribute to the Constitution

West Bengal marked the 76th Republic Day with a vibrant celebration at Red Road on Sunday, where Governor C V Ananda Bose unfurled the national flag. The event saw participation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and magnificent parades by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and police contingents.

The parade's highlights included Robotic Mules and advanced vehicles from the Indian Army, alongside displays of sophisticated artillery like the 'Pinaka' and 'Smerch'. School students participated enthusiastically, and cultural programs, including Darjeeling's 'Kukri' dance and performances from Sunderbans, added a rich cultural hue.

Political parties across West Bengal observed the occasion by hoisting the tricolour and organizing rallies to reinforce constitutional commitments. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and other leaders underscored the day's significance, reflecting on achievements and pledging to uphold Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity.

